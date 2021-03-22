Baker, Wright State upset Arkansas in women's NCAA tourney

Angel Baker made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 29.1 seconds left, and No. 13 Wright State beat No. 4 Arkansas 66-62 on Monday in the biggest upset so far in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.
Jada Roberson made two free throws with 8.1 seconds left to seal the victory for the Horizon League Tournament champions.
Baker scored 26 points to help the Raiders (19-7) become the first No. 13 seed to beat a No. 4 since 2012.
Chelsea Dungee had 27 points for Arkansas (19-9).
BELMONT 64, GONZAGA 59: Belmont freshman Destinee Wells had 25 points and seven assists, and the 12th-seeded Bruins earned their first victory ever in the women’s NCAA Tournament.
TEXAS A&M 84, TROY 80: Jordan Nixon scored nine points over the final six minutes, and No. 2 seed Texas A&M escaped an upset bid by No. 15 Troy.
Destiny Pitts made four free throws over the final 6 seconds, giving the Aggies the last cushion they needed to avoid what would have ranked among the biggest surprises in tournament history. No 15 seed has ever beaten a No. 2.
BYU 69, RUTGERS 66: Paisley Johnson Harding scored 28 points, leading 11th-seeded BYU to the win against No. 6 seed Rutgers.
Shaylee Gonzales had 17 points for the Cougars (19-5) on 3-for-17 shooting. Lauren Gustin finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
LOUISVILLE 74, MARIST 43: Freshman Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points and Dana Evans added 15, helping second-seeded Louisville overcome some early jitters.
TEXAS 81, BRADLEY 62: Charli Collier had 23 points and 15 rebounds, sending Texas to the win.
It was the 18th double-double this season for Collier, a junior who has already declared herself available for next month’s WNBA draft.
MISSOURI STATE 70, UC DAVIS 51: Brice Calip had 18 points and Missouri State grabbed control with a huge third-quarter run.
IOWA STATE 79, MICHIGAN STATE 75: Ashley Joens scored 33 points, powering Iowa State to the win. Madison Wise had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Cyclones (17-10), and Kristin Scott added 12 points.
ALABAMA 80, NORTH CAROLINA 71: Jordan Lewis had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, helping Alabama to the victory.
NORTHWESTERN 62, UCF 51: Lindsey Pulliam scored 25 points to lead seventh-seeded Northwestern to the school’s first women’s NCAA Tournament victory in 28 years.
MARYLAND 98, MOUNT ST. MARY’S 45: Ashley Owusu had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, helping Maryland to the victory.
GEORGIA 67, DREXEL 53: Jenna Staiti scored each of her 19 points in the second half, helping Georgia overcome a slow start.
INDIANA 63, VCU 32: Grace Berger scored 13 of her 20 points in the first half, and No. 4 seed Indiana held 13th-seeded VCU to 22.8% shooting in an easy win.
ARIZONA 79, STONY BROOK 44: Aari McDonald scored 20 points and Trinity Baptiste had 18, sending Arizona to the runaway win.
OREGON 67, SOUTH DAKOTA 47: Erin Boley scored 22 points to help drive the Ducks past the Coyotes.
UCLA 69, WYOMING 48: Michaela Onyenwere scored 25 points to power the Bruins to an easy win over the Cowgirls.