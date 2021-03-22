Baker, Wright State upset Arkansas in women's NCAA tourney

Angel Baker made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 29.1 seconds left, and No. 13 Wright State beat No. 4 Arkansas 66-62 on Monday in the biggest upset so far in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Jada Roberson made two free throws with 8.1 seconds left to seal the victory for the Horizon League Tournament champions.

Baker scored 26 points to help the Raiders (19-7) become the first No. 13 seed to beat a No. 4 since 2012.

Chelsea Dungee had 27 points for Arkansas (19-9).

BELMONT 64, GONZAGA 59: Belmont freshman Destinee Wells had 25 points and seven assists, and the 12th-seeded Bruins earned their first victory ever in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

TEXAS A&M 84, TROY 80: Jordan Nixon scored nine points over the final six minutes, and No. 2 seed Texas A&M escaped an upset bid by No. 15 Troy.

Destiny Pitts made four free throws over the final 6 seconds, giving the Aggies the last cushion they needed to avoid what would have ranked among the biggest surprises in tournament history. No 15 seed has ever beaten a No. 2.