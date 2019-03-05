BURLEY — Windbreaks provide many benefits that will improve your property value, your comfort, and increase livestock performance. But how can you plant a windbreak economically? The answer is simple – plant seedlings.
Seedling trees are very small – just babies, but their cost is minimal and their survival rate is excellent. Nearly all windbreaks are started with seedling-size plants to keep the costs down. Starting your windbreak with seedlings is a good choice but you need to do some careful planning before you begin. Start with research. You can find many excellent sites on the internet that will give you guidance and direction to help with your plans.
A windbreak must be located properly in order for it to do the right job for you. Planting in the wrong position can cause problems in years to come. Carefully plan the distance between the windbreak and the area you want to be protected - like a roadway, a yard, or a feed lot. The windbreak should be at least 100 yards away, depending upon your situation and if there are other obstructions. Also take into consideration the direction of prevailing winds.
Other things to consider when planning your windbreak include ground preparation, irrigation, how many rows of trees and or shrubs to plant, and the varieties that would be best. Also take into consideration the protection for the seedlings from livestock or other animals during the first few years. With good conditions, your seedlings should produce noticeable protection within 4-5 years or 7-12 years on dry-land.
One element that will help your babies survive is the care you give them before planting. Make sure the seedlings are kept cool and damp until ready for planting. The bare-roots are fragile and need to stay moist. Take only the number of seedlings to the field that you can plant within about two hours. Keep the rest of the seedlings cool and shaded. Just before planting, you can help hydrate each plant by soaking the roots, but only for about an hour. Another tip for success is to add water to the hole before planting the seedling and irrigate again after the seedling is planted.
The main points to remember when planting seedling trees include:
1. Keep the bare roots moist. Check them often until they are planted. Moisture can be kept on the roots by applying damp newspaper, peat moss or finely shredded old straw and cover with a plastic bag.
2. Plant the trees at the right depth. Some seedlings have a color change on their stems indicating the depth they were planted at the nursery. Evergreens should never be planted so deep that part of their foliage is covered.
3. Place the seedling so the roots are in a natural growing position. Do not clump the roots or "J-root" your seedling. J-rooting is where the roots are too deep for the hole and the roots are curled back up toward the top of the hole.
4. Cover the roots with moist soil and press it down firmly. This will remove pockets of air and retain moisture.
5. If possible, water the trees immediately and regularly.
Seedling trees are available from the Soil & Water Conservation Districts in Burley and Rupert. The Annual Seedling Tree sale is offered as a service to the community in helping improve the conservation of our natural resources. The seedlings come in bundles of 10 trees per bundle for a cost of $35 plus tax. Start planning now and get your trees ordered as soon as possible. The seedlings will arrive mid- April. Special orders are also available for an additional cost. The supplies are limited and will be available on a first come-first served basis until they are gone.
You can see detailed photos and information on the seedlings by coming into the USDA office, 1361 East 16th St., Burley, or the Minidoka USDA office, 98 B S. 200 W., Rupert. Order forms, detailed information, and seedling descriptions can be e-mailed to you from ewcswcd@gmail.com , can be found on the web site at www.minicassiaswcd.com or by calling either office at 208-572-3369 or 208-436-4202.
