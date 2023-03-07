John V. Evans Jr., President of D.L. Evans Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Brian Babbitt to commercial loan officer at the South Burley branch.

Brian earned his bachelor of science in agribusiness from Utah State University. He joined D.L. Evans Bank as a credit administration analyst in 2020. With completion of the Commercial Lending Training Program, Brian will now be serving in the role of commercial loan officer where he will help customers with all their business banking needs, including business and agriculture loans. He will also be responsible for business development and marketing of existing and prospective clients.

Brian is currently in the Mini-Cassia Chamber Leadership Program and volunteers in his community in his free time. Additionally, he enjoys snowboarding and being outdoors.

Brian is excited to grow his career with D.L. Evans Bank and to help all his customers. He invites his customers, friends, and family to visit him at the South Burley branch, 2281 Overland Ave. He can be reached at the office at 208- 678-6000 or on his cell at 208-961-6426.