Avalanche try to ignore being favored in final vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche are favorites to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final. They’re not trying to think about that. One of Colorado’s few players who have won the Cup says the team is focusing on its recipe for success and not the outside noise. Andre Burakovsky says the Avalanche have what it takes to win the franchise’s first title since 2001. The two-time defending champion Lightning are their biggest challenge yet. And Colorado will need to shake off the rust from more than a week between games to live up to big expectations against Tampa Bay.

Expectations for the Colorado Avalanche have not diminished since the start of the playoffs.

They were favored to win the Western Conference and reach the Stanley Cup Final, and now that they’re here, oddsmakers think they have an edge over the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have won the last two finals. The Avalanche will need to overcome a long layoff to live up to the mantra of being -180 favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook in a highly anticipated series that begins Wednesday night in Denver.

“We just have to put our focus on our group,” said winger Andre Burakovsky, who won the Cup with Washington in 2018. “We’re not going to focus on the outside of we are the favorites or underdog or anything like that. We’re here to play our game, find our own success and not try to focus too much on the outside (elements) that we can’t control.”

One of those elements is the schedule. After sweeping Edmonton in the West final, Colorado is going more than a week between games.

The eight days between series is slightly longer than the game-less span the Avalanche had after sweeping Nashville before facing St. Louis in the second round. Coach Jared Bednar and his staff have attempted to balance rest and competitive practices to keep the juices flowing knowing what’s coming. Players insist they will be ready.

“At this point of the year, it’s not very hard to get up for the games,” winger Mikko Rantanen said. “It’s the finals, so it doesn’t matter if it would be a 40-day break — I think everybody will be mentally ready to play.”

Rantanen added the layoff is not an excuse and that “it’s every individual’s responsibility to be ready.” Bednar is chiefly responsible for setting the practice schedule and putting players in the best position to win.

“I feel good about getting a couple of days away from the rink to get sort of decompressed and then start gearing things up a little bit,” Bednar said. “It’s doesn’t feel like it’s too much time. I like the focus of our group, I like the work of our group.”

The Avs are without injured forwards Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano, who Bednar on Sunday wouldn’t rule out.

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper over the weekend said it was likely top center Brayden Point, who has been out a month since getting injured in Game 7 of the first round against Toronto, will play at some point during the final.

The Avalanche finished off the Oilers without Kadri and starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who backed up Pavel Francouz in the series-clinching victory. Bednar isn’t tipping his hand on which goalie will start Game 1, and players know they have to keep up a certain level of play if Kadri remains out.

IndyCar points lead keeps changing hands

The points lead changes just about every week during this extraordinary IndyCar season. Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing overtook Team Penske’s Will Power and moved back into the lead after a second-place finish Sunday at Road America. The points lead has now changed hands after each of the last six events. Ericsson will remain atop the standings for at least a little while because the IndyCar series is taking the next two weeks off before heading to Mid-Ohio on July 3. Anything’s possible after that.

None of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic in ATP top 2; 1st since ‘03

None of the so-called Big Three of men’s tennis is in the No. 1 or No. 2 spots in the ATP rankings. It’s the first time in nearly 20 years that Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were all no better than No. 3. Daniil Medvedev rose one place to return to No. 1 on Monday. He briefly spent time there earlier this season. Alexander Zverev moved up to a career-best No. 2. Djokovic slid from No. 1 to No. 3. His points for winning the French Open in 2021 dropped off his record on Monday. He lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Nadal this year.

Sacramone Quinn, Memmel embrace new roles at USA Gymnastics

Two former star gymnasts are eager to lead USA Gymnastics into a new era. Olympic medalists Alicia Sacramone Quinn and Chellsie Memmel have taken on roles within the organization in hopes of getting the Americans back to the top of the medal stand. Quinn is USA Gymnastics’ new strategic lead while Memmel is in charge of development. Quinn says she wants the organization to move away from the fear-driven culture she experienced during her career. Quinn and Memmel will focus on creating an environment that is both positive and challenging. The duo has a little over two years to get the women’s national team ready for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Rapinoe, Morgan back for US for World Cup qualifiers

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan have been included on the U.S. national soccer team roster for the upcoming CONCACAF W Championship, which will determine four of the region’s teams in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Rapinoe and Morgan have not been named to a U.S. roster since October as coach Vlatko Andonovski looked at young players in the run-up to qualifying. The United States is the two-time defending World Cup champion. Rapinoe also plays for OL Reign and Morgan’s club team is the San Diego Wave.

