PRESON (AP) — Authorities are investigating a homicide in southeast Idaho.

The Idaho State Journal reports that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a man was slain at a house near Preston. Authorities said Saturday that an investigation had begun.

No other details were immediately available.

