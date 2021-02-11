Author donates local setting children’s book to Burley and Rupert libraries

BURLEY — A Meridian author donated copies of her book, set in Mini-Cassia farm life, to the Burley and Rupert public libraries.
Carla Crane Osborne is the author of Under the Barnyard Light, a delightful children’s book about family farm life. Carla is the daughter of Raeola and Calvin Crane, lifetime Burley residents.
She is a first-time author currently living in Meridian Idaho with her husband, Ron, who is also a native of the area.
Her book is a true story of her life growing up on the family farm. Carla wrote Under the Barnyard Light to bring to life a snapshot of the past so that children today can experience a sliver of the magic she knew growing up on a farm with all of its wonders. The warmth from the barnyard light is a representation of the love and security that she felt.
Under the Barnyard Light is published by Gona Publishing and is illustrated by Brandon Dorman who has illustrated for New York Times bestselling works.
Carla wanted to capture the actual farm structures she grew up with, so she enlisted the help of Michael D. Crane, son of Dennis and Kathy Crane. Michael worked with her on the original sketches and drawings for the book. They worked extensively to accurately depict the farm where she grew up. Those sketches were then given to Brandon Dorman who took those sketches and Barnyard was brought to life.
Carla wanted to donate her book to the Burley and Rupert libraries because it is a depiction of life in the area and represents generations of families who grew up there and still work there to this day.
She spent many happy hours as a child perusing the shelves for adventures at the Burley library. She wanted to thank the Burley library for nourishing a life-long love for reading. She is happy to give back and hopes that she can help foster, in some small way, future children’s love for reading.