Author donates local setting children’s book to Burley and Rupert libraries

BURLEY — A Meridian author donated copies of her book, set in Mini-Cassia farm life, to the Burley and Rupert public libraries.

Carla Crane Osborne is the author of Under the Barnyard Light, a delightful children’s book about family farm life. Carla is the daughter of Raeola and Calvin Crane, lifetime Burley residents.

She is a first-time author currently living in Meridian Idaho with her husband, Ron, who is also a native of the area.

Her book is a true story of her life growing up on the family farm. Carla wrote Under the Barnyard Light to bring to life a snapshot of the past so that children today can experience a sliver of the magic she knew growing up on a farm with all of its wonders. The warmth from the barnyard light is a representation of the love and security that she felt.

Under the Barnyard Light is published by Gona Publishing and is illustrated by Brandon Dorman who has illustrated for New York Times bestselling works.