Aug. 6
Child found sleeping outside: A Kimberly child care provider’s license was revoked after police found a 2-year-old sleeping alone on a sidewalk and eight children left unsupervised inside a filthy home.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare issued a notice of revocation of Sunset Child Care’s license for an in-home child care center and preschool.
In October, daycare owner 28-year-old Brandi Olsen was arraigned in Twin Falls County District Court, facing a felony count of injury to a child. Earlier this month, Olsen was bound over to district court.
Aug. 13
Life returns to public land by 2012 Cave Canyon Fire: In the summer of 2012, a lightning strike on public land in the South Hills between Murtaugh and Oakley started a fire that eventually burned nearly 90,000 acres of prime livestock vegetation, wildlife habitat and recreational areas.
Six years later, the burnt landscape is showing proof of successful rehabilitation efforts.
From Cave Canyon, the fire spread south toward Oakley and west into the Sawtooth National Forest. Eventually, the fire jumped Dry Creek Canyon south of Murtaugh and raced west a dozen miles toward Rock Creek and Magic Mountain Ski Resort. Campgrounds and nearly 50 homes south of Foothills Road between Murtaugh and Hansen were evacuated.
Hundreds of volunteers showed up the following year to assist the Idaho Department of Fish and Game plant thousands of sagebrush seedlings. With financial aid from the BLM, nearly 35,000 seedlings were planted, along with cottonwood and willow cuttings.
Patches of native yarrow, bunch grass, rabbitbrush, longleaf phlox, sego lily, balsamroot and lupine now wave in the breeze.
Aug. 16
Rural residents feel the squeeze of population growth: Magic Valley residents have a love-hate relationship with agriculture.
We love the wealth that agriculture has given us, but we hate the nuisances that come with it.
In the not-so-distant future, zoning issues between rural and urban areas are likely to come to a head. The impending collision of incompatible land uses, commissioners say, is a recipe for conflict.
So how do we protect agriculture — the valley’s economic foundation — while balancing society’s needs?
Officials agree that decisions about the valley’s future should no longer be made in isolation. Neighboring towns and the county need to know what the other is planning.
Twin Falls Planning and Zoning director Jonathan Spendlove suggests the towns and county form a community planning association to talk about the future.
The key is creating comprehensive plans that reflect the desires of the communities while addressing its current and future needs, community leaders say.
Aug. 19
Lawsuit alleges mismanagement: Southern Idaho Ambulatory Surgery Center in Twin Falls filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court, seeking more than $75,000 in damages from management companies due to alleged “gross mismanagement.”
The center, also known as Sawtooth Surgery Center, is on Falls Avenue West and performs outpatient procedures. It filed a 34-page complaint for damages against Twin Falls NSC, a Tennessee limited liability company, and AMSURG Holdings, a Delaware corporation that’s a subsidiary of Envision Healthcare.
One of its allegations is a lack of intervention when physicians were being pressured by St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center to perform procedures at the hospital’s new outpatient surgery center — which opened in November 2016 — instead of at Sawtooth, according to the complaint.
The case is pending in U.S. District Court, according to online court records.
Aug. 27
New elementary school opens: Stricker Elementary School, Kimberly’s second elementary campus, opened to students. Construction on the $10.7 million facility kicked off in spring 2017 and wrapped up over the summer.
The 10-acre campus at Polk Street West and Emerald Drive North alleviates overcrowding at Kimberly Elementary School, which had about 1,000 students last school year and was one of the largest elementary schools in Idaho.
Aug. 29-Sept. 3
77,000 people attended the Twin Falls County Fair: Twin Falls fair attendance was about even with last year, but the carnival and food vendors raked in more money.
Fair Manager John Pitz said the Filer fairgrounds received about 77,000 people between Aug. 29 and Monday, with admissions totaling around $400,000.
The fair included more than 200 vendors, a carnival, rodeo, concert, motocross show and other entertainment. While most revenues came in about even with last year, the Mighty Thomas Carnival reported a 10.5 percent revenue increase from last year’s fair, with no change in its prices.
