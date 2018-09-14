William E. Selelyo, 72, of Twin Falls was northbound that Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 93, north of Jackpot, Nev. His car crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a tractor-trailer head-on. Selelyo died at the scene. According to the report by ISP, it’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The driver of the semitrailer, Michael E. Wilkens, 54, of Bismarck, N.D., was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center.

Read the original crash story.

