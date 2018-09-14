On a Sunday evening, Vincent D. Gauthier, 43, of Twin Falls was driving his motorcycle on 900 South, east of Hazelton. He went off the roadway on a curve and was flung from the motorcycle into a lateral ditch. Gauthier was taken to the Twin Falls hospital, then flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he died from his injuries. Drugs and alcohol were not involved, according to the crash report from ISP.
