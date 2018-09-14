The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office would not release the collision report but issued a statement shortly after the crash. According to the statement, Kaitlyn Graefe, 20, of Shoshone was driving south on Idaho 75 near the Timmerman Rest Area when her car crossed the centerline and hit another car head-on.

Georgina Ubence, 37, of Bellevue was in the other vehicle and died from injuries at the scene. Javier Ubence, 45, also of Bellevue, was taken to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center.

Graefe was flown to Portneuf Medical Center. The crash is still being investigated.

Read the original crash story.

