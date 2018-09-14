Debbie Turrentine, 52, of Jerome was eastbound on East 200 North on a Friday afternoon when she failed to yield at a stop sign. As her Dodge Caliber crossed U.S. 93, it was struck by a GMC Acadia driven by Cristina Villa-Guzman, 25, of Shoshone.

Turrentine died at the scene. Villa-Guzman was not wearing a seat belt and was flown to Portneuf Medical Center with injuries.

Read the original crash story.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments