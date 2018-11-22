Utah man sentenced to up to 15 years for teen sex abuse
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A 20-year-old northern Utah man has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for forcible sexual abuse of a teenage girl.
The Herald-Journal reports Christopher VanDam of Lewiston was sentenced Tuesday in Cache County District Court in Logan. He was arrested in February after an investigation into unwanted sexual contact reported by a teen girl.
Investigators say he confessed to years of sexually abusing as many as five children from the ages of four to 13.
He was charged with sexual abuse of a child, three counts of sodomy on a child and two counts of forcible sexual abuse. He pleaded guilty to the latter.
Two victims addressed Judge Brian Cannell at the sentencing.
Prosecutor Jake Gordon agreed VanDam needs serious help, but said that takes a back seat to the safety and security of the community.
US Marine returns from overseas, but dog missing
EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. Marine Vince Apodaca is home for Thanksgiving but his beloved dog, Doogie, is missing.
CBS-2 reports that Apodaca is expected home late on Thanksgiving Day after serving six months in Japan.
But his mother, Lori Apodaca, says Doogie has been missing since Nov. 15, when he hopped into another person’s truck at the local dump.
The Eagle resident says her son loves the German Shepard mix more than anything and she is offering a $1,000 reward for Doogie’s return.
The dog was with family members at the Horseshoe Bend dump when he ran away.
A short time later, dump workers reported seeing Doogie hop into a truck that drove away.
Lori Apodaca says she thinks whoever took Doogie thought he was a stray and wasn’t acting maliciously.
First of 2 early winter storms moving into Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The first of two Pacific storm systems was moving across Utah on Thursday, with the stronger, colder storm carrying the heaviest snow expected to descend from the northern mountains early Friday and intensify as it spreads south Saturday.
A winter weather advisory remained in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for areas mostly north of U.S. Interstate 80 and east of I-15. A winter storm warning was to go into effect at midnight Thursday through noon Saturday, the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said.
As much as 20 inches (50 centimeters) of snow is possible late Friday and early Saturday in the upper elevations of the Wasatch mountains with winds gusting up to 50 mph (80 kph), the service said.
Heavy snow is forecast for the Wasatch Front early Saturday with minor slushy accumulations to the valley floors.
The Utah Avalanche Center said Thursday it expects backcountry avalanche danger to rise through the Thanksgiving weekend.
The center in Salt Lake City said strong winds already were blowing and dense heavy snow is expected late Friday.
Forecasters say the combination will overload weak, pre-existing layers of snow already on the ground. They said that will create “tricky and potentially dangerous backcountry avalanche conditions.”
The danger is expected to remain elevated through at least Sunday, especially on mid- to upper-elevations slopes in the shade.
Kodachrome Basin State Park east of Cedar City set a record-low temperature of 7 degrees (minus 14 Celsius) early Thursday, breaking the old record of 8 set in 1988.
