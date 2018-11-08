Idaho Fish and Game director announces retirement
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is retiring.
Sixty-seven-year-old Virgil Moore announced his retirement Tuesday but says he intends to remain until a new director is selected and in place.
Moore has led the agency since 2011.
He oversaw the federal delisting and state management of wolves and played a role in Idaho's sage grouse plan.
Most recently, he signed an access agreement with the Idaho Department of Lands involving access for outdoor enthusiasts.
Moore served as the director of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for less than a year before deciding to return to Idaho in 2007 as fisheries bureau chief for Idaho Fish and Game.
Moore says he plans to stay in Idaho and continue hunting and fishing with his family.
Appeals court puts climate change lawsuit on hold
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A lawsuit by a group of young Americans against the U.S. government for being slow to address climate change is on hold again, after a federal appeals court granted the Trump administration's motion for a temporary stay.
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, in granting the temporary stay on Thursday, gave 15 days for the parties to respond to the administrations petition for a writ of mandamus - a rarely used judicial appeal that asks a higher court to overrule a lower one before the conclusion of a case.
The constitutional climate lawsuit was brought by 21 young Americans and is supported by Our Children's Trust. Trial was supposed to have begun in Eugene, Oregon, in late October.
Outdoor retailers say 1st foray into elections was success
DENVER (AP) — An outdoor industry retailers group says its first venture into electoral politics was a success.
The political director of the Outdoor Industry Association, Alex Boian (BOY'-an), said Thursday the group endorsed 23 candidates for the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House or governor in the mid-term elections, and 20 won.
The association also made campaign contributions through its political action committee but the amounts weren't immediately available.
Fifteen of the candidates the group endorsed were Democrats and eight were Republicans.
Boian says President Donald Trump's decision to shrink the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah helped spur the association to jump into politics.
The association says its industry generates $887 billion a year and is responsible for 7.6 million jobs nationwide.
Dennis Hof wins Nevada legislative race after death
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada brothel owner and reality TV star Dennis Hof died last month but still won a heavily GOP state legislative district after fashioning himself as a Donald Trump-style Republican candidate.
County officials will appoint a Republican to take Hof's place in the state Assembly. He was found dead Oct. 16 after a weekend of parties celebrating his 72nd birthday. Officials are still determining his cause of death, but they don't suspect foul play.
He beat Democratic educator Lesia Romanov for Nevada's 36th Assembly District, which includes rural communities and large stretches of desert in the southern part of the state.
Hof owned a handful of brothels in Nevada, the only state that allows them to legally operate. He starred in the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse" and wrote a book titled "The Art of the Pimp," akin to Trump's book "The Art of the Deal."
He said an anti-brothel push and regulatory problems he faced this year were political retribution.
Nevada's 36th Assembly District has long been a Republican-held seat. The sprawling district touches both California and Utah and includes the Nevada National Security Site where nuclear weapons were once tested.
