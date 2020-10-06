Ask Policemandan:

Q: Hi officer Bristol is it a crime if the owner/s of a storage unit doesn't want to show you a camera surveillance footage? I lost my cellphone and when I returned to check if I left it there the person who rented the storage next to me was there.
I asked the owner to check the surveillance camera to see if the person who rented the storage next to me found it but somehow that the camera mysteriously stopped working that day. - Franky
A: No, it’s not a crime but it would be a bad business practice, in my opinion, to at least not look at the video and then report back to you what was or was not found.
You can by all means file a report as you know where it was left and where it was taken from. That is still theft and whoever took the phone from where you left it would be guilty of theft. If the phone was worth more than $1,000 then it would be grand theft.
Now before anybody goes on about finders/keepers let me fill you in on the law that this is covered by. Idaho code 18-2403(2)(c) reads: Theft includes a wrongful taking, obtaining or withholding of another’s property, with the intent prescribed in subsection (1) of this section, committed in any of the following ways: (c) By acquiring lost property. A person acquires lost property when he exercises control over property of another which he knows to have been lost or mislaid, or to have been delivered under a mistake as to the identity of the recipient or the nature or amount of the property, without taking reasonable measures to return such property to the owner; or a person commits theft of lost or mislaid property when he: 1. Knows or learns the identity of the owner or knows, or is aware of, or learns of a reasonable method of identifying the owner; and 2. Fails to take reasonable measures to restore the property to the owner; and 3. Intends to deprive the owner permanently of the use or benefit of the property.
In case you’re wondering what the prescribed subsection 1 reads here it is: A person steals property and commits theft when, with intent to deprive another of property or to appropriate the same to himself or to a third person, he wrongfully takes, obtains or withholds such property from an owner thereof.
When you file a police report the police will either get the video (if there is one) by consent of by subpoena if need be.
One final thing I hope you did was to call your cell phone provider and have the phone turned off. It might be called a phone but it is more like a computer anymore with lots of your information that could be used for identity theft purposes.
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police
