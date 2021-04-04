Ask Policemandan: What should I do if someone tried to break into my car or home?

Q: What should I do if I find evidence that someone tried to break into our home or vehicles? — Andee
A: The first and most obvious thing to do would be to call the police. I know this sounds simple but there are those out there (you know who you are) who think it would be a waste of time for the police to come investigate because nothing was taken. That would be a wrong answer, of course. It could also be that somebody left their car or house unlocked and feel that they are to blame and not be the criminal. Remember that even though it’s a smart idea to lock things up, it does not mean a thief gets a pass for that reason.
The next step I would tell you to do would be not to move or touch anything you believe was involved in the attempted break-in. There could be evidence that could be collected that might help not only solve your case but could also tie it in with other crimes that might be related to yours.
If your house or vehicle was entered but you could not find anything missing that would be a great time to start checking your credit. Sometimes a thief does not need to physically steal anything because they can simply steal using the information found from your home or vehicle (social security numbers, etc.). That could lead to one big headache if it led to identity theft.
The other reason to report the crime to the police is that the criminal might have just been scoping out your home or vehicle to see what he or she might need to carry-off your valuables on a return trip. If the police were forewarned they could do extra patrols around your home so that they might be able to head-off any future attempts to steal your property.
If you got a tax refund and decided to buy something that came in a nice big box, remember that placing the boxes of the items you bought on the curb could also give a thief an idea of what’s inside your house to steal. I would suggest staggering the days you put trash out or find a cardboard recycler and take it there.
Finally that leads me to an idea that could help you, the police and your insurance company. It is a good idea to photo-log the contents of your home. This allows a quicker and easier way to know if something was missing.
To photo-log your home simply takes pictures of each item and serial number. If there was no serial number, make a special mark and photograph that mark. If you want you can add the location of each item in the home on your storage file (external of course). The storage device also needs to be stored in an area where it was safe (preferably outside the home). The photo-log could also be used to identify and get your property back quicker if it was discovered in the future.
Officer down: Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Police Officer Eric Talley, Boulder Police, Colorado
- Correctional Officer Robert McFarland, Iowa Department of Corrections
- Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken, Illinois State Police
- Corporal Kyle Jeffrey Davis, Washington County Sheriff, Oklahoma
- Trooper Joseph Gallagher, New York State Police
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.