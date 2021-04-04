Ask Policemandan: What should I do if someone tried to break into my car or home?

Q: What should I do if I find evidence that someone tried to break into our home or vehicles? — Andee

A: The first and most obvious thing to do would be to call the police. I know this sounds simple but there are those out there (you know who you are) who think it would be a waste of time for the police to come investigate because nothing was taken. That would be a wrong answer, of course. It could also be that somebody left their car or house unlocked and feel that they are to blame and not be the criminal. Remember that even though it’s a smart idea to lock things up, it does not mean a thief gets a pass for that reason.

The next step I would tell you to do would be not to move or touch anything you believe was involved in the attempted break-in. There could be evidence that could be collected that might help not only solve your case but could also tie it in with other crimes that might be related to yours.

If your house or vehicle was entered but you could not find anything missing that would be a great time to start checking your credit. Sometimes a thief does not need to physically steal anything because they can simply steal using the information found from your home or vehicle (social security numbers, etc.). That could lead to one big headache if it led to identity theft.