Ashley Frodin - First Federal Savings Bank
If anyone in our community knows what hard work it is, it is Ashley Frodin. She is beyond passionate for her work. Her two beautiful daughters will not ever have to search far to find their female role model as Ashley embodies what we should all strive to be as women in business. Ashley is the marketing director at First Federal Savings Bank. Beyond her day to day duties she is extremely involved as the First Federal Foundation as a coordinator. She is extremely passionate about the Twin Falls community and hopes that the work the foundation does improves the lives of thousands of our friends and neighbors. Beyond that, it was her idea that initiated the First Federal Savings Bank Park to be built in 2015. The bank needed an idea on how to celebrate their 100th anniversary in the Magic Valley and Ashley came up with the idea for a full access park and saw this project all the way through from start to finish. It is her commitment to this community and to her family that makes her an outstanding woman in business.
