Ashley Dawn Haskin scholarships awarded

PAUL — The Paul United Methodist Church along with Mike and Tracy Haskin, have announced the recipients of the annual Ashley Dawn Haskin scholarship awards for 2021.

Each recipient was awarded a $2,000 scholarship to further their education.

They include Hana Pfeiffer of Rupert, who will be attending The College of Idaho; Eli Davids of Heyburn, who will attend The College of Southern Idaho; Jillian Young of Jerome, who will be attending Utah State University; McCarty Stoddard of Jerome, who will be attending The College of Idaho; and Zach Manley of Kuna, who will attend The College of Idaho.

The Ashley Dawn Haskin Scholarship was created as a memorial to honor Ashley and the battle she fought with cancer. The endowment fund was established in 1993 for the purpose of awarding scholarships each year beginning 2003, the year Ashley would have graduated from high school.

Mike and Tracy Haskin have created a scholarship to help bring the joy and aid to students that have felt the tragedy that comes with dealing with cancer. The Paul United Methodist Church and the Haskin family will continue supporting the fight against cancer and helping further the education of individuals.

