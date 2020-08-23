As more hospitals merge, California eyes stronger oversight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Attorney General Xavier Becerra wants the power to block hospital mergers that he says would limit competition and drive up prices, setting up a fight in the state Legislature this week over the future of health care delivery in the nation’s most populous state.

Becerra can already block or modify the sale of nonprofit hospitals in California. But a bill set for a vote would let him review most health facility transactions before they happen, giving him final say on things like whether two for-profit hospitals can merge or whether a nonprofit hospital can acquire a doctors’ office.

“These hospitals, even practices by physicians and so forth, are being sold like commodities,” Becerra said. “That’s why it’s become important more and more to oversee this concentration of providers in the hands of fewer and fewer owners.”

Hospitals are fighting the legislation, arguing it would stunt the growth of health systems that the state relies on because they can quickly share resources and staffing, particularly during a pandemic.

“This is a world in which health care can largely only be provided through partnership,” said Carmela Coyle, president and CEO of the California Hospital Association.