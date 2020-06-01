As casinos start to reopen, state puts up COVID-19 warnings

Jeffrey Bowen, a real estate broker from Chelsea, Massachusetts, was among the first patrons to walk through the doors at 9 a.m. at Foxwoods. Bowen, who owns another home near the casino, also downplayed the state’s warnings.

“Let’s face it. We live in the United States of America. Our Bill of Rights have been taken away. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” said Bowen, who believes steps can be taken to make sure people are safe from the virus while still providing freedom for enjoyment.

On Monday morning, Bowen said he saw only about 40 to 100 other people walking around the sprawling complex, which still remains partly shuttered. He doesn’t expect there will be large crowds until all the gambling and amenities reopen.

“Let’s face it, no one is going to touch chips anymore. Then you have to stand so far apart at the dice table, only a maximum of three people per table,” said Bowen, who said he likely won’t return to Foxwoods until the shows, spa, hotels, and poker tables reopen. It remains unclear when that will happen. Lamont’s office plans to keep in touch with the casinos on a weekly basis about their ongoing reopening plans.

