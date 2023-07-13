Jul 13, 2023 17 min ago 0 1 of 2 A woman wipes the body of her husband with a cold cloth to keep him cool at the government district hospital June 19 in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh state, India. RAJESH KUMAR SINGH, ASSOCIATED PRESS A boy cools off in a public fountain June 19 in Seoul, south Korea. AHN YOUNG-JOON, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular On Nutrition: Benefits of beets Here is a list of gifts from organizations will quite literally sustain the receiver long after the holiday is over. Declo grad Derek Matthews wins U20 Pan-American gold Declo High School graduate Derek Matthews won gold at the U20 Pan-American Greco-Roman Championships on Thursday in Santiago, Chile. JONES: Idaho Freedom Foundation rolls out plan to destroy public education JONES: After driving North Idaho College to the brink, the Idaho Freedom Foundation is trying to commandeer rural school district boards acros… Crime in Idaho 2022: A county-by-county look at the Magic Valley The safest county in Idaho sits in the Magic Valley, according to an annual Idaho State Police report. 'Twin Falls needed this': Public transit system gets moving "Twin Falls needed this," says one RIDE TFT user.