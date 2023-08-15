Aug 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 7 Rows of corn separate varieties of beans plants Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Jerome County. A potato crop is seen Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Twin Falls County. A grain crop is ready to harvest Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, near Murtaugh. A view of the South Hills is seen from Skeleton Butte on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Bean pods are growing Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, south of Kimberly. A man works in a field Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Jerome County. Corn silk is seen protruding from a cob Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, near Murtaugh. DREW NASH PHOTOS, TIMES-NEWS Related to this story Most Popular Idaho's first In-N-Out takes shape in Meridian: When will it open? The first In-N-Out Burger in Idaho is under construction at The Village at Meridian, with a second restaurant planned at Boise Towne Square. Death notices Death notices for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Death notices Death notices for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Twin Falls grad student finds mineral oil effective against potato disease MOSCOW — Several studies have shown applying mineral oil is an economically and environmentally sustainable way for seed potato growers to pre… Home sweet Idahome: CSI soccer coach Ferreira establishing local pipeline The College of Southern Idaho's first soccer coach, Alex Ferreira, plans to prioritize Idaho players in recruiting.