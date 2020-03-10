Ark Animal Hospital has new leader
Ark Animal Hospital has new leader

New D.V.M. at Ark Animal Hospital

Nesbit

Dr. Jordan Nesbit D.V.M. has taken over Ark Animal Hospital in Heyburn after Dr. Bill Fulcher recently retired.

Dr. Nesbit grew up in Rupert and graduated from Minico High School in 2009. He later graduated from Boise State University and Washington State University. He moved back to the Mini-Cassia area in 2018. He immediately started at Ark working with Dr. Fulcher.

He is married to Kathryn, who also grew up in the Mini-Cassia area and whose family owns Hauns Hardware in Paul. They have a 3-year-old son, Lawson. Nesbit enjoys golfing and can be found at The Rupert Country Club in his free time.

