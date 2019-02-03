FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Flagstaff say an officer fatally shot a man who brandished a knife at two officers who were leaving a community mental health center.
Police haven't identified the man who was shot but say the incident happened on Sunday morning when two officers were leaving the center after responding to an unrelated call.
The man brandished his knife at the officers, and one officer fired his weapon, striking the man. Officers attempted life-saving measures but the man died.
Nobody else was injured.
