Arizona endorses plan to sell Colorado River water to suburb

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Water Resources endorsed a company’s proposal to sell water from farmland near the Colorado River to a a fast-growing Phoenix suburb despite complaints of possible negative effects for communities along the river.

The state agency recommended approval of the water sale by GSC Farm LLC to the Queen Creek suburb, The Arizona Republic reported Saturday.

GSC Farm sought state approval last year to permanently leave three quarters of a square mile of farmland dry and sell its annual entitlement of about 678 million gallons to Queen Creek for a one-time payment of $21 million.

The plan, which requires federal approval, has generated debate about whether transferring water away from Cibola could harm the economy of the farming community about 175 miles (282 kilometers) west of Phoenix near the California border.

Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke approved the sale, but he recommended allowing the transfer of a little more than half the proposed amount.

Buschatzke said his department had to weigh factors including “the beneficial use of the water after the transfer and any potential impacts on the western Arizona communities who rely on the Colorado River.”