Area visitors find more lodging options as Airbnb gains popularity in south-central Idaho
TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley residents are lining their pockets and opening their homes to people from all around the world.
The trend of “home sharing” has been gaining momentum over the past decade in larger cities and tourist destinations spanning the map. At first Twin Falls seemed to be slow on the uptake, but current Airbnb data shows that hosts in Twin Falls County welcomed almost 6,000 guests and earned more than $400,000 over the course of 2018.
For Southern Idaho Tourism’s Melissa Barry, it’s welcome news.
“Our region does not have that many true vacation rentals,” she said. “I do think we need a lot more.”
For many of Idaho’s single travelers and visiting families, Airbnb has become the preferred method of staying the night. Between 2017 and 2018, Idaho increased its Airbnb guest stays by 64.6 percent — and host income grew 70.5 percent.
But what does this consumer trend mean for existing hotels and lodges, which now have to compete with individual homeowners? Many say it’s too early to tell.
“Nobody likes more competition,” said Curtis Hansen, manager of the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott.
Hoteliers were against vacation rental websites initially because hosts weren’t being taxed the same as hotels, Hansen said. But that has changed over the past couple of years, as companies like Airbnb began charging the required 2 percent lodging tax on short-term rentals.
“I think it will grow as more housing develops here,” Hansen said. “I’m fine with it as long as they adhere to life safety standards.”
What’s driving the growth?
Philip and Rose Webb chose to retire in Pedasi, Panama, about a year ago. But they still come back to the Magic Valley to visit their children and grandchildren. They’d begun looking into getting a hotel room for their early February visit this year, but their budget held them back.
“It was incredibly expensive,” Rose Webb said.
She recalled her first Airbnb experience, in Panama, as a pleasant one — so she began researching properties online. They settled on Molly Malone’s Guesthouse, a mid-century home on Falls Avenue that belongs to Scott Malone and Carol Wiley Malone.
Conveniently located between Rupert and Boise, where the Webbs have friends and relatives, it was a perfect fit.
“It’s like being at home,” Philip Webb said.
The Webbs like being close to their family. But staying with them for more than a couple of days has the same effect as “fish in the refrigerator,” he said. After a two-week visit, they would feel like a nuisance.
Webb’s wife agrees. “This keeps everyone happy and allows Philip and I our own private time,” Rose Webb said.
The traveler of today
The traveler of today has also evolved to crave more independence and more options. Airbnb provides the opportunity for people to pick what they want; everything from a cattle farm to a canyon-view condo, an apple orchard or a spare room. In some places, pets are welcome — or even provided. Visitors often want to get the local feel, and seek alternatives to find it. “People are looking for a different type of lodging,” Barry said.
But Airbnb is just one of several vacation rental websites that feature homes in the Magic Valley: Wimdu, VRBO and FlipKey are others. Of these, Airbnb shows the most listings throughout the eight-county region. In 2018, Idaho had approximately 4,400 hosts on Airbnb — about 400 more than the previous year. Guest arrivals jumped from 196,000 to 322,600. Idaho’s recent growth spurt on Airbnb was fueled dramatically by the August 2017 solar eclipse, Rillos said. That event alone triggered about 196,000 guest arrivals.
“People are traveling more than they ever have before,” Airbnb spokeswoman Laura Rillos told the Times-News in a phone interview. Travelers use Airbnb for a variety of reasons — vacations, business travel, commencement weekends or medical treatment. And it’s a way to experience a city as a resident would, Rillos said.
Caleb Bledsoe has been traveling the U.S. for five years to experience different subcultures in his search for a place to settle down. The 24-year-old stayed in Jocelynn Smith’s spare room in Twin Falls through Airbnb last month, and claims that one aspect he likes is that the hosts really seem to care.
“You meet really cool people,” he said. “It feels more relaxed, I think.”
Bledsoe usually opts to stay in a shared house where he can interact with Airbnb hosts and not feel isolated. He enjoys gaining their local knowledge and experience.
Airbnb is managing to meet the needs of a varied demographic. While Bledsoe enjoys the companionship of hosts, the Webbs seeks privacy. It’s the hosts’ personal touch that appeals to both their fancies.
Aside from the homey feel, staying at an Airbnb house allows guests the flexibility to cook their own meals.
“My husband and I don’t eat out very often,” Rose Webb said. “Last night I made some homemade chicken soup and some homemade rolls. You just can’t do that in a kitchenette.”
Their Airbnb kitchen was fully stocked with spices and cooking supplies. And their willing host, knowing they were coming from warm Panama, left them with extra blankets on the bed. The Webbs appreciated this personal touch.
“If we had our choice, we’d never stay at a hotel again,” Philip Webb said.
For those looking for a home away from home, Airbnb is the ticket. “It does not have that sterile hotel feel,” Rose Webb said.
Gaining acceptance among businesses
Neither Hansen nor MyPlace Hotel manager Stacey Bell believe the growing number of Airbnbs has had a significant impact on their hotel occupancy rates. But as Bell says, there’s no good way to know for sure.
“The bed-and-breakfasts are a newer aspect of the ways to travel,” she said. “For me, there’s risk involved. I’m old-school, though.”
Still, some smaller businesses have jumped on the bandwagon, using sites such as Airbnb as another way to book clients.
“We have to compete,” said Shelley Gardner, co-owner of Billingsley Creek Lodge in Hagerman. “There has been quite the boom in the Hagerman area for Airbnb.”
Gardner and her husband attempted to take reservations via Airbnb about a year ago, without much success. At the time, it seemed like another hassle. But more recently, the Gardners began to notice new people showing up in the neighborhood. They realized there were two Airbnb properties practically next door to the lodge.
That’s when they decided to take the site more seriously, and they relisted in January. As most Airbnb guests are seeking total independence, Billingsley Creek Lodge has listed only its cabins that have kitchens.
Despite her initial resistance, Garnder is on board with the site now.
“I would assume it’s only going to grow in popularity,” Gardner said.
It has required some adjustment; Gardner said she isn’t accustomed to rating her clients, but that’s what Airbnb guests have come to expect with the online forum. It really is a different type of customer, she said. Despite the extra steps for reviews, and the need to monitor one more booking site, Gardner thinks it’s better to use Airbnb than not.
But it isn’t for every business. Denise Johnson, owner of The Fillmore Inn, tried the website in November, but took her bed-and-breakfast off Airbnb after a couple of weeks. “I really wasn’t sure how it worked,” Johnson said. Many guests were confused because they didn’t understand that there was more than one room available. They assumed it was $150 for the entire house, and it led to more questions than answers.
The Fillmore Inn, like Airbnb, fills a niche for people who are looking to get away from a big-box hotel, she said. Many couples use it for a honeymoon or anniversary spot, and they get to enjoy homemade cookies and breakfast daily. Johnson said she’d love to open another bed-and-breakfast in Twin Falls because she sees the need for it.
Rillos said vacation rental sites complement existing providers by offering an affordable option in areas where sometimes, there just aren’t enough motel rooms. And for people like Bledsoe — a seasonal firefighter who travels in the off-season — staying in Twin Falls wouldn’t have been an option if not for Airbnb; he doesn’t enjoy hotels.
In summer months, Twin Falls welcomes the boost to the area’s inventory of rooms, when hotels average around 90 percent full, Barry said.
“The nice thing about Airbnb is they’re not adding a whole bunch of rooms,” she said. For now, the pool of Airbnbs remains relatively small.
Twin Falls’ tourism, meanwhile, is booming, as the area has become a big destination stopover for people on their way to Yellowstone National Park or City of Rocks, Hansen said. As more visitors choose to experience Twin Falls, Hilton Garden Inn General Manager Ken Wilkes believes Airbnb is here to stay because it offers a unique and specifically catered product.
He is, however, a bit nervous about the competition.
“It’s definitely something to keep our eye on,” Wilkes said. “Maybe 20 years down the road, it’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.”
