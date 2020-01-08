TWIN FALLS — Among the numerous free entertainment options during Cabin Fever Day Saturday will be a chance for families to learn to use a bow and arrow. The Magic Valley Bow Hunters will offer basic archery instruction and introductory range session from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Equipment will be provided.
The event will be at the archery range at 691 U.S. Highway 30 in Filer.
Other events will include free swimming at the YMCA, scuba diving instruction at the City Pool and bowling at Bowladrome. For more on those events and the full schedule, see Wednesday’s Experience section in the Times-News or visit Magicvalley.com.
