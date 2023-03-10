The Milepost 31 aquifer recharge site on the Milner-Gooding Canal north of Eden is part of Idaho’s effort to replenish the depleted Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer, shrunk to its lowest level from decades of groundwater pumping.

The state’s long-term goal is to artificially recharge an average of 250,000 acre-feet per year into the aquifer. Milepost 31, operated by American Falls Reservoir District No. 2, so far has the largest capacity of any recharge site in the state.

After the irrigation season is complete each winter, the canal becomes a delivery system that dumps massive amounts of water diverted from the Snake River at Milner Dam into a basin in the Jerome County desert where it seeps into the aquifer.

Milepost 31 is the powerhouse of Idaho’s recharge efforts.