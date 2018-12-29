April 2
Cassia schools hire new superintendent and shifts to K-6 Burley schools: Cassia County School District hired a new superintendent, Jim Shank, in July replacing Gaylen Smyer, who was the district’s leader since 2007. Smyer worked at the district for 39 years as a teacher, administrator and superintendent. Shank came to the district from Washington where he was superintendent at the Coupeville School District.
The district also shifted to a kindergarten to sixth grade configuration after changing school boundaries for Burley schools.
April 30
Murder rocks a small town: The murder of a city of Minidoka man shook residents across Mini-Cassia.
Denis O. Lopez-Serrano, 22 was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and two counts of first-degree kidnapping in connection with the death of Rafael Gil Vargas, 42.
He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and kidnapping and to aggravated assault in December.
Police said Lopez-Serrano shot and killed Vargas and wounded Vargas’s daughter, who was the former girlfriend of Lopez-Serrano. Lopez-Serrano is accused of luring the man and his daughter, who was Lopez-Serrano’s former girlfriend, from their Minidoka home and attacking them in their car. After fatally shooting Vargas Lopez-Serrano drove Vargas’s daughter to a remote location and told her he was going to kill her and dump both their bodies.
Late April
Head Start woes: The College of Southern Idaho closed its Buhl Head Start Center — which was constructed in 1910 — due to a failing foundation and plumbing problems.
This school year, about 20 low-income West End children are being transported by school bus to the Twin Falls Head Start center for preschool classes.
CSI plans to offer Head Start in Buhl again in the future, but it could take a while. The shuttered building is 100 percent federally owned, meaning it’s not as simple to get a loan to rebuild or buy another property as in the private sector.
