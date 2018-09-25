LITTLE COLORADO RIVER GORGE, Ariz. (AP) — Will Smith is diving head first into turning 50.
The actor will mark his milestone birthday Tuesday by bungee jumping from a helicopter in northern Arizona.
It will be livestreamed on his YouTube channel.
The stunt is being billed as a leap “in the heart of the Grand Canyon.”
However, the “Fresh Prince” will not jump at Grand Canyon National Park but over a smaller gorge on the Navajo Nation.
The tribe’s reservation borders the east rim of the national park.
In a YouTube video posted earlier this month, Smith recalled visiting the Grand Canyon as a child but being terrified to walk up to the edge.
The event also raised money for charity with an online lottery for a chance to watch the jump in person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.