Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Grand Canyon Stunts
Buy Now

In this June 23, 2013, file photo, daredevil Nik Wallenda crosses a tightrope 1,500 feet above the Little Colorado River Gorge, Ariz., on the Navajo Nation outside the boundaries of Grand Canyon National Park. When actor Will Smith turns 50 on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, he will jump head-first into the big milestone. 

 Rick Bowmer, Associated Press File

LITTLE COLORADO RIVER GORGE, Ariz. (AP) — Will Smith is diving head first into turning 50.

The actor will mark his milestone birthday Tuesday by bungee jumping from a helicopter in northern Arizona.

It will be livestreamed on his YouTube channel.

The stunt is being billed as a leap “in the heart of the Grand Canyon.”

However, the “Fresh Prince” will not jump at Grand Canyon National Park but over a smaller gorge on the Navajo Nation.

The tribe’s reservation borders the east rim of the national park.

In a YouTube video posted earlier this month, Smith recalled visiting the Grand Canyon as a child but being terrified to walk up to the edge.

The event also raised money for charity with an online lottery for a chance to watch the jump in person.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments