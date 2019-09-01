JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park biologists have announced plans to release toxins into a river to remove exotic fish.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported Friday that the poisons are expected to be discharged Monday into the upper Gibbon River drainage in northwest Wyoming.
Park officials say the project targets rainbow trout and brook trout native to the Yellowstone River watershed, but not to the upper Gibbon ecosystem.
You have free articles remaining.
The region is expected to remain closed until Sept. 13.
Park officials say about 110 miles (177 kilometers) of stream and seeps could be poisoned, and the treatment could be repeated in 2020 to ensure the fish are wiped out.
Officials say this step would enable the reintroduction of westslope cutthroat trout and Arctic grayling planned for 2020 or 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.