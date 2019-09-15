GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming woman has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge after allegedly helping a man try to disguise a drug overdose death as a suicide.
The Gillette News-Record reported Sunday 23-year-old Shalynn M. Muniz pleaded guilty to conspiring to dispose of a dead human body to conceal a felony.
Investigators say she helped Jacob Wallentine move the body of Wallentine's girlfriend after she overdosed in 2018. Wallentine was convicted of manslaughter and disposing of a dead human body to conceal a felony.
Investigators say Muniz drove Wallentine home after he put his girlfriend's body in her car, drove it to an apartment building and left it.
Muniz had been charged with accessory after the fact in a manslaughter but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in a deal with prosecutors.
