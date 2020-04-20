With schools closed, more Idaho students start farm jobs

"Rafael called me and said: 'Do you want to pick up some rocks?''" Soltero said. "Of course I said yes, because I've got nothing else to do."

Hernandez sits in the cab of a work truck when he logs into his classes. Most of his classmates log in from living rooms or bedrooms.

"It makes me smile when kids are literally on their lunch break, making an effort to join the conversation," Hernandez' government teacher Caroline Wight said. "You just don't know if you can push and ask 'should you really be working?' or not. It's a family, a student's choice. With some kids, I know that this is really necessary for their family."

The American Falls teens have mixed experiences with their new class schedules. Villa says he doesn't have too much homework and rarely has to stay up late to get it done. Soltero tries to save his for the weekends. Hernandez often works into the night, occasionally turning assignments in late.

"I feel like I'm not learning anything," Hernandez said. "It's way different having a teacher in front of you than having meetings online and learning by yourself."

Still he doesn't plan to give up his agriculture job. The $10.50 an hour will help pay for college expenses when he enrolls at Idaho State University next fall, he said.