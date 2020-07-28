Washington kills 1 member of wolf pack preying on cattle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has killed one of the three members of an endangered wolf pack in the northeastern corner of the state in an attempt to reduce the pack's attacks on cattle.

The adult, non-breeding female member of the so-called Wedge wolf pack that has repeatedly preyed on cattle on public and private grazing lands in northeastern Stevens County was killed on Monday, the agency said in a statement.

The killing came four days after conservation groups petitioned Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee to order the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission to draft new rules limiting when state officials can kill wolves over conflicts with livestock. No action has been taken on that petition.

The killing of the wolf "sends a message that the state prefers to manage wolves with bullets rather than seriously consider more effective, non-lethal solutions to livestock predation," said Amaroq Weiss of the Center for Biological Diversity conservation group.

Fish and Wildlife director Kelly Susewind approved the removal of one wolf from the Wedge pack last week after the agency workers confirmed five wolf attacks on cattle within the previous 30 days. Two more attacks on cattle were confirmed after the wolf kill authorization was granted.