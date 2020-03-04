Voters to decide on Idaho legislative districts freeze
Voters to decide on Idaho legislative districts freeze

State of the State address, 2020

Gov. Brad Little presents the Idaho Teacher of the Year for 2020, Stacie Lawler, during January's State of the State Address at the Capitol building in downtown Boise.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

BOISE (AP) — A Constitutional amendment freezing the number of Idaho legislative districts at 35 and number of lawmakers at 105 will go before voters in November.

The Senate voted 31-4 on Wednesday to approve the measure.

One senator and two representatives come from each district. The districts will be redrawn after the 2020 Census.

Previous redistricting efforts have ended up in the courts over accusations of gerrymandering. There's concern among Republicans that any future redistricting fights could end with a judge mandating a reduction in the number of districts.

Having fewer districts would mean more voters in each district and result in less access to elected officials.

