SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a Utah man has been accused of trying to suffocate his estranged wife with a pillow.
The Deseret News reports 21-year-old Christopher James Pierce of Milford is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault resulting in a loss of consciousness.
Police say Pierce went to his estranged wife's house on July 28 and accused her of having an affair.
Court documents show the woman suspected that Pierce had been using drugs and he was acting paranoid.
After saying she was going to call police, Pierce allegedly took his estranged wife's phone and pushed her against a wall.
He then allegedly used both hands to strangle her and put a pillow over her face.
It was unclear Sunday if Pierce has a lawyer yet for his case.
