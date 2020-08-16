Trump to withdraw Pendley's nomination as public lands chief

In his position at the agency, Pendley has overseen the relocation of most of the bureau's jobs from Washington to various locations in the West, including its new headquarters in Grand Junction, Colorado — a move conservationists consider an effort to weaken the agency.

The agency has also sought to ease rules for oil and gas drilling that were adopted under the Obama administration. One recent proposal, which would streamline requirements for measuring and reporting oil and gas produced from federal land, is projected to save energy companies more than $130 million over the next decade.

"William Perry Pendley has been unfit to lead the Bureau of Land Management every day since he was appointed acting director in 2019," Collin O'Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, said in an emailed statement. "The fact that he was nominated this June and not withdrawn until millions of Americans and elected officials spoke out illustrates the wrongheaded priorities of this administration."

Jennifer Rokala, executive director of the Center for Western Priorities, called for the Trump administration to remove Pendley from his position.

"Withdrawing William Perry Pendley's nomination confirms he couldn't even survive a confirmation process run by the president's allies in the Senate. Keeping him on the job anyway shows the depth of disdain Secretary Bernhardt and President Trump have for the Constitution," Rakola said. "The Bureau of Land Management director is a Senate-confirmed position for a reason. Whoever is in charge of one-tenth of all lands in America must be approved by the Senate, and these bald-faced attempts to evade the Senate's advice-and-consent duties cannot stand."

