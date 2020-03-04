Team USA athlete protests transgender bill at Idaho rally

BOISE (AP) — A transgender athlete who competes for Team USA is calling Idaho's proposal to ban transgender females from competing against other women discriminatory.

Chris Mosier was in Boise Tuesday to protest a bill targeting transgender athletes and students, Idaho Press reported.

Mosier is a transgender man and triathlete sponsored by Nike Inc.

"I'm here because your bill, HB 500, is the worst in the country attacking (transgender) student-athletes," Mosier told a rally attended by about 200 people.

The measure is one of several making their way through GOP-controlled state legislatures this year in Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, New Hampshire, Tennessee and Washington state.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Idaho bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt would ban transgender women and girls from playing school sports on female teams, allow the gender of female students to be disputed and allow a medical exam to resolve gender disputes.

The measure has passed the in the House and has been introduced in the Senate.

Ehhardt contends the bill is intended to ensure continued opportunities for girls and women in sports.