Supreme Court asked to allow online initiative signatures

U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill late last month agreed with Reclaim Idaho and ordered the state to choose between accepting online signatures or simply putting the education funding initiative on the November ballot. When Idaho didn't respond, Winmill ordered the state to collect online signatures or allow Reclaim Idaho to do so.

A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel last week on a 2-1 vote rejected Little's request to stay that order. Little then asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the order, arguing the appeals court erred.

Reclaim Idaho said in the documents filed Tuesday that the district court and appeals court got it right.

""This case involves a narrow, well-supported, and fact-bound decision by a district court applying clearly established First Amendment law," attorneys for Reclaim Idaho said in the document to Kagan. "It is about a minor and temporary modification to a small aspect of Idaho's initiative process in the middle of a pandemic."

The next step in the process is for the state to reply to Reclaim Idaho's filing. It's not clear when the court would make a ruling.