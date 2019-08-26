ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Five mine workers remain in serious condition with injuries they suffered in a weekend crash that killed two and injured 20 others when a truck collided with a bus carrying employees to a gold mine in northeast Nevada.
The Elko Daily Free Press reported Monday that one of the six most seriously injured workers were taken to hospitals in Reno and Salt Lake City, and one has been released.
Fourteen of the other 20 Nevada Gold Mines employees hurt in Saturday morning's crash were treated at a hospital in Elko.
You have free articles remaining.
The Nevada Highway Patrol says a preliminary investigation indicates the big rig hauling ore crossed the center line of State Route 766 north of Carlin.
The 29-year-old truck driver, Andrew Nash, and a mine employee on the bus, 62-year-old Rocky Witt, were killed. Both lived in Spring Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.