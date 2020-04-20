State report finds Washington wolf population grew 11% in 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPOKANE, Wash. — The wolf population in Washington state increased by at least 19 animals in 2019, despite multiple lethal removals due to wolf-livestock conflict, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday.

The agency estimated that the wolf population grew to an estimated 145 wolves in 26 packs. That compared to 126 wolves in 27 packs in 2018.

Washington's wolf population was virtually wiped out in the 1930s, but the state documented a resident pack in Okanogan County in 2008. Since then, the number of wolves has increased every year.

The state found a minimum of 108 wolves in areas managed by WDFW and 37 wolves reported on the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation in 2019.

The wolf population grew by 11% in 2019, well below the historical average of more than 20%, the state said.

"The actual number of wolves in Washington is likely higher,'' the state report said, because this is a minimum count.

Most packs range across public and private land in Ferry, Stevens, and Pend Oreille counties in the northeast corner of the state, but increasing numbers are found in southeast Washington and the north-central region.