Small fire burns south of Old Faithful in Yellowstone park
Virus Outbreak National Parks

Visitors watch as Old Faithful erupts on May 18, the day the park partially reopened after a two-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, at Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. 

 Ryan Dorgan, Jackson Hole News & Guide

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — A lightning-caused fire is burning just south of the Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park, park officials said Sunday.

The fire started at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday and had burned about a half a square mile of land by Saturday evening.

The fire, which is about 3 miles south of Old Faithful, is not moving toward the iconic geyser. However, staff are putting protective measures in place, park officials said.

The Grand Loop Road south of Old Faithful has been closed temporarily due to smoke along with some back country campsites and the Lone Star Geyser Trail.

The park has seen heavy lightning activity in the past week and the fire danger is very high, officials said. Campfires are not allowed in the park's back country.

