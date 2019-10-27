SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah State University has issued an alert regarding three reports of sexual assault on the Logan campus.
School officials say the three separate reports of sexual assault occurred on campus Friday night and included two groping incidents and one rape.
The "timely warning notice" urges anyone who may have information about the offenses to contact university police.
It's unclear if the victims or perpetrators were USU students.
Friday night was the annual Halloween-themed party on campus, an alcohol-free event sponsored by the university's student association.
The Deseret News reports about 6,000 people attended this year's event, but it's not immediately known if the alleged assaults were somehow connected to the party.
