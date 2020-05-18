Self-employed Idaho residents can tap virus rescue money

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE — Self-employed residents will be able to tap into the $300 million in grant money Idaho has set aside to help small businesses financially harmed by the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Brad Little announced Monday.

The Republican governor said the state will take applications beginning May 27 for the $7,500 grants. Individuals must earn at least 50% of their income from their self-employed work to qualify.

"Expanding this resource to self-employed business owners should help them get back on their feet and relieve some of the financial loss brought about by this unexpected and unwelcome virus," Little said in a statement.

About 2,600 businesses with up to 19 employees applied for grants of $10,000 last week, adding up to about $26 million. Businesses with up to 50 employees are applying this week. But there are expected to be fewer of them seeking the grants than the smaller businesses, said Alex Adams, administrator of the Idaho Division of Financial Management.

He said that's because many businesses are already being covered by loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration's $659 billion Paycheck Protection Program.