BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A semi hauling a trailer full of roping steers caught fire on Interstate 94 in southern Montana, but none of the cattle were injured.

The Montana Highway Patrol tells The Billings Gazette the driver was able to safely remove all 103 head of cattle. Area residents, some of them on horseback, helped keep them off the road until someone volunteered the use of a nearby pen.

The cattle had been loaded in Billings Monday morning and had traveled about 85 miles when another motorist spotted the fire in the front axle and got the driver to pull over near Hysham. The fire eventually melted part of the trailer.

Trooper Richard Drake says the motorist used a fire extinguisher while the driver unloaded the steers, which are used in rodeo competitions.

