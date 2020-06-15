Rescuers relieved after legendary $2M treasure found

“Then there’s always the ones who won’t say that’s what they were actually doing. But we definitely had some inclination that’s what was going on,” Johnson said.

Last year, one pair of searchers in the monument got in trouble with a swimming-pool-grade raft on the treacherous Green River. Not far away, two treasure hunters using snowmobiles needed rescue twice this past February and March.

The second time, searchers found one of the men dead.

Rangers in no-less-auspicious areas such as Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park and adjacent Bridger-Teton National Forest report no treasure-related rescues over the years. An official in northwestern Colorado doubted his local lookers were on the right track.

“It was not in these locations where people had been going and endangering themselves,” Moffat County sheriff’s Lt. Chip McIntyre said.

Fenn’s poem can be read to refer to a vast number of locations in the region. The opening lines say, “As I have gone alone in there, And with my treasures bold, I can keep my secret where, And hint of riches new and old.” They could mean “go NE @ lone in” and refer to Montana’s Lone Indian Peak; Gold Run and Gold Prize creeks are about 20 miles (32 kilometers) to the northeast.