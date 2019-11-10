GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Federal investigators say the probable cause of a skydiving plane's 2016 crash was an advertent explosion of pyrotechnics in a box installed on the landing gear.
A National Transportation Safety Board final report on the plane's crash into a Gilbert home also said the aircraft owner's "improper decision to install an untested pyrotechnic box and his failure to attain proper authorization to use it during the flight" contributed to the accident.
The report issued Wednesday said the box exploded when a parachutist activated sparkers in the box upon arrival at a jump area at an outdoor evening event.
The four skydivers bailed out safely after the explosion set the plane on fire, and the pilot bailed out before it crashed. The pilot and one person in the home were injured.
