LEWISTON (AP) — One person died and three others were injured in a crash during a boat race on the Snake River in Idaho.
KBOI reports that two boats competing in the sanctioned race crashed into each other Saturday.
The Nez Perce County Sheriff's office says three people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth person died.
