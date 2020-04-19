Protesters rally against Washington stay-at-home orders

"To have an American president to encourage people to violate the law, I can't remember any time during my time in America where we have seen such a thing," Inslee continued.

The Democratic governor said Trump's statements were "doubly frustrating" and exhibited "such a schizophrenia" because they contradict guidelines on reopening state economies issued last week by the White House.

On Friday, when asked about about the planned protest in his own state, Inslee said people were "welcome" to express their First Amendment rights but encouraged those at the rally to practice social distancing.

Washington state has more than 11,800 confirmed virus cases and at least 624 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

Inslee, who also criticized Trump's tweets on Friday, has said he is planning to reopen the economy in phases, likely starting with businesses. The governor has said some restrictions could potentially stay in place beyond May 4.

State authorities said Sunday they were recalling 12,000 COVID-19 test kits distributed to municipalities, tribal nations and state agencies because of possible contamination issues but that patients aren't at risk and test results aren't affected.