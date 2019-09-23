BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials say they've detected high pollution levels in fish from a river that flows into Montana and Idaho from a coal mining region of Canada.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Monday that elevated levels of selenium were found in fish and fish eggs from the Kootenai River downstream of Lake Koocanusa.
The selenium was absent from tributaries downstream of the lake, indicating it's coming from mining-related sources upstream.
The lake straddles the Montana-Canada border.
High levels of selenium can kill fish and cause them reproductive problems. EPA hydrologist Jason Gildea says no human health impacts are expected.
Selenium concentrations in water entering Lake Koocanusa have been increasing for decades. Previous studies showed the pollution is coming from coal mining in the Elk Valley of British Columbia.
