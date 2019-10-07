PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix man has accidentally wounded himself while shooting at his upstairs neighbors.
Phoenix police say the man was listed in extreme critical condition Monday.
According to investigators, the shooting occurred Sunday night when the man became upset with his neighbors.
He reportedly banged on their apartment door and then went home to retrieve a handgun.
He allegedly fired off multiple rounds into the ceiling.
Police say one of them hit him in the face.
No others were injured.
Police have not said what charges the man may get.
